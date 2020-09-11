HEX Launches New “Halo” Capsule

HEX has teamed up with 343 Industries for the release of a collaborative capsule celebrating the upcoming title Halo Infinite.

The drop consists of a line of premium bags, including four styles developed to facilitate a more immersive experience and allows users to step inside the game. Pieces include the Spartan Backpack, Spartan Tech Backpack, ONI Sling, and UNSC Duffel.

The Spartan Backpack and Spartan Tech backpacks are inspired by the legendary super-soldier, the Master Chief, and carry his Spartan-117 ID number, signature green color story and logo/trim package. The Spartan Backpack is a daypack, while the Spartan Techback is the “ultimate bag” for the serious gamer, photographer or streamer, offering more storage and customization for your specific gear requirements.

The UNSC Duffel features an EVA foam padded laptop compartment, various accessory pockets, a luggage handle pass-through, and hidden magnetic handles. The grey color story and badging all identify it as Halo UNSC (United Nations Space Command) property.

Lastly, the ONI Sling is perhaps the most versatile of the bags and features a molle clip system on the front as well as brushed steel hardware, a padded shoulder pad, and a generous padded main compartment with adjustable padded divider to hold anything from game controllers to cameras. The Sling’s badging and black color story identify it with Halo’s ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence).

“We’re excited to partner with 343 Industries on such an iconic game franchise. Our technical functionality was a perfect fit for a performance-oriented game like Halo”, said Trent Valladares, HEX co-founder. “We enjoyed getting to know the characters and environments on a deeper level and believe fans will really enjoy these limited-edition bags.”

“Our goal was to develop a capsule program of premium bags for Halo fans. Through our collaboration with HEX we were able to not only make them sophisticated and on-brand, but also factor in a high level of performance and utility”, said John Friend, Head of Consumer Products. “Inspired by the “essence” of Halo, the bags take their design cues from the visual language of Master Chief, the UNSC and ONI. From color palettes to graphic patterns and material selection, this line was designed for everyday function and appeal so that you can carry your love of Halo wherever you go.”

These limited-edition HALO capsule is available now for pre-sale at HEX’s website.