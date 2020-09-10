Travis Scott Launches McDonald’s “Cactus Jack” Collaboration

Following his innovative collaboration with Fortnite back in April, Travis Scott continues his unique drops during this pandemic, with the launch of a partnership with McDonald’s.

Via a partnership with McDonald’s, Travis drops exclusive merch and a national commercial.

The collection features nods to vintage McDonald’s campaigns, and includes items ranging from t-shirts to hoodies, as well as cut + sew garments and collectible accessories. Some highlights include rugs, a basketball, a tie, socks, lunchbox, an action figure, and a chicken nugget body pillow.

The Travis Scott x McDonald’s “Cactus Jack” collection is available now at Shop.TravisScott.com.