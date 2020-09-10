NBA 2K21 & UnitedMasters Launch Second Annual Talent Search: “2K BEATS: THE SEARCH”

2K announced this week the launch of their second international talent search with UnitedMasters called “2K Beats: The Search”.

The upcoming competition offers up-and-coming artists an opportunity to have their song featured on the NBA 2K21 next-gen soundtrack.

“NBA 2K continues to move culture forward by providing a platform for new music discovery,” said Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of Translation and UnitedMasters. “Last year, we discovered incredible talents like Quantrelle and Fourtee who used this competition to emerge on a global stage. We’re thrilled to bring this competition back for a second year. NBA 2K converges music and gaming better than any other platform in the world.”

“2K Beats: The Search” takes place in two phases. The first phase runs from September 9 to October 15, where artists can submit a track for in-game consideration that will be judged by 2K and UnitedMasters and 10 winners will be announced in November. The second phase runs from October 16 to November 30, and an additional 10 winners will be announced in December.



For more info and/or to submit tracks, visit UnitedMasters.com/NBA2K.