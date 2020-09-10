Igloo Releases Lightning McQueen Cooler With Disney

The iconic Cars character Lightning McQueen gets his own limited edition cooler via a collaboration between Igloo and Disney and Pixar.

The Lightning McQueen Playmate Pal is available in limited quantities, with artwork of the racer’s famous #95 and lightning bolt, multiple race stickers and “Rust-eze Medicated Bumper Ointment” sponsor. The cooler has a 7-quart capacity, which can fit up to nine 12-ounce cans and keep it all cold throughout the day.

“We’ve loved every minute of collaborating with Disney and Pixar on this very special Playmate cooler inspired by the star of the movie Cars,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “With its cool design, the Lightning McQueen Playmate gets fans to have fun off-screen with the champ himself, while also enjoying fresh, cold drinks and food while on the road and at any pit stops along the way.”

The Lightning McQueen Playmate Pal can be purchased at IglooCoolers.com/Cars for $39.99 USD.