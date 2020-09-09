To mark their 60th anniversary, Dr. Martens doubles the iconic yellow stitching for a one-off collection for their AW20 offering.

Here’s a first look at The Double Stitch Pack, consisting of the brand’s iconic 1460 and 1461 boots. The drop was designed with the iconic Doc’s DNA in mind. The new 1460s and 1461s are overloaded with details, including double heel loops, double yellow welt stitches, and cap toe finishes all riffing on the brand’s unique design features to create new and improved pieces.

The Dr. Martens AW20 Double Stitch Pack is available now at the brand’s online store while supplies last, from $130 to $170.