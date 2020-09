Chrome Industries has returned with a new Fall 2020 offering, dubbed the Tonal Collection.

Perfect for back to school or just getting back to life, the selection of bags feature tone-on-tone styling across their best-selling models.

The season includes the waterproof backpack the Barrage, the Citizen Messenger Bag, the Ziptop Waistpack, the Mini Metro and Kadet Sling Bag.

The Chrome Industries Fall 2020 Tonal Bag Collection is available now at ChromeIndustries.com, ranging from $80 to $160 USD.