PANGAIA Releases “The Desert Collection”

Materials science company PANGAIA delivers a new drop for late summer looks, dubbed “The Desert Collection”.

The new PANGAIA drop consists of eight styles in three earthy tones inspired by the world’s deserts: Sahara Sand, Mojave Sand, and Kalahari Sand. Pieces include t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, trackpants and sweatshirts.

Each PANGAIA piece is made of 100% GOTS Certified organic cotton, which is a chemical-free and non-irritant fabric.

The PANGAIA Desert Collection is available now at the brand’s online store, ranging from $50 to $150 USD.