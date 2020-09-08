Oakley Unveils All New NFL Collection & Campaign

Oakley celebrates it’s second year partnership with the NFL, releasing the official eyewear line for the NFL.

Eyewear is available for all 32 teams including the team’s official logos and color accents. This year’s styles include Oakley’s iconic Holbrook, Sutro, Low Key and Gascan. NFL team microbags, leashes and cases for each. All styles are available on Oakley.com.

Additionally, Oakley kicks off its “We Shape The Future” campaign, highlighted by the signing of two new NFL players; Aaron Jones, running back of the Green Bay Packers and Trevon Diggs, rookie cornerback of the Dallas Cowboys. Oakley is also announcing two new team partnerships: the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The campaign’s goal is to unite Team Oakley athletes in their quest for victory and progress – both on the field and off. View the Collection HERE.