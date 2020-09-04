HUF Drops Fall 2020 Women’s Collection

HUF offers a first look at its Fall 2020 Women’s collection, a natural extension of the Men’s Fall 2020 range that taps into the brand’s archives with classic 90’s and early 00’s skate graphics.

Key pieces for the season include the Cropped Nylon Jacket, which draws inspiration from outdoor exploration made into contemporary workwear separates. It features a boxy-fit trucker jacket, contrast stitching, dual front chest pockets, and shank front closures.

The season features a color palette of autumnal earth tones and tie-dye prints, which mixed with pops of mint and pink. These colors are seen in the 98 Logo Mockneck Long Sleeve, Regional Mockneck Long Sleeve, Deja Vu Long Sleeve Crop Crew, and Elias Crew across a range of knits and fleece. Rounding out the collection is the Corduroy Work Shirt and Classic Corduroy Pant, an oversized shirt and high waisted pant set featuring a tapered wide leg and dual front and back pockets.

The HUF Fall 2020 Women’s collection drops Sept. 3rd, exclusively at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop.