PUMA + Nintendo Collaboration: RS-Dreamer “SUPER MARIO 64”

PUMA has teamed up with iconic video game brand Nintendo for a collaborative version of J. Cole’s signature basketball shoe, the RS-Dreamer, celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario.

For PUMA’s debut collabo with Nintendo, they highlight Super Mario 64. The RS-Dreamer features elements straight out of the iconic video game to the basketball court, including PUMA Hoops technology such as a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, ProFoam midsole and RS-Foam heel for maximum energy return and high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

The PUMA x Nintendo RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” will be worn on-court by NBA and WNBA players during their respective league’s play.

It drops September 4th at Foot Locker and its family of stores, PUMA.com and PUMA’s NYC store for $125 USD.