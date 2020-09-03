Nike Air Max Plus “Gold Bullet” Dropping Exclusively at Foot Locker

Nike’s classic Air Max Plus silhouette is returning in its classic “Metallic Gold” colorway, but this time it’s called “Gold Bullet”.

Releasing as an exclusive launch across Foot Locker’s brands, the sneaker sports a shiny gold upper with hits of red on the Nike Swoosh and tongue branding, while sitting atop a white midsole and black outsole.

The Nike Air Max Plus “Gold Bullet” will be available in men’s sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports in the U.S. and Canada, and online at Eastbay.com starting September 12th.