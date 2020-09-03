“Madden NFL 21” Has Record-Setting First Week, With More Players Than Ever Before

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21 is back… and has set new records, following a record-setting year in 2019.

Madden NFL 20 was a record-setting year that saw more unique players and engagement than ever before in Madden NFL franchise history. That changed this week, when Madden NFL 21 rode that momentum with sell-through up nearly 20 percent year-over-year in its first week.

Since it’s launch on August 28, players have played nearly 50 percent more games in Madden NFL 21 compared to the first week of Madden NFL 20. Here’s a few stats from those first seven days.

Players have completed more than 460,000 seasons of football, providing an exclusive look at how the 2020 NFL season could unfold.

Players have spoken, and this year the two most popular teams are the Baltimore Ravens, led by Madden NFL 21 Cover Athlete and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Madden NFL 20 cover athlete and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Jackson is one of the top ball carriers across the game, with the second most rushing touchdowns of all players, and the highest rushing yards among quarterbacks and the second most passing touchdowns.

Additionally, The Yard — the brand-new backyard football inspired mode in Madden NFL 21 — has been a hit with players, with more than 17 million games played already. The Yard brings fast-paced, small-sided gameplay to the Madden NFL franchise and offers new ways for players to express themselves through deep customization options and relaxed rules that allow for creative gameplay moments and trick plays such as behind the back throws and double passes.

“After the most successful year in franchise history, fans are now playing more Madden than ever before. In the last weeks, players have shown their passion for Madden with a lot of great feedback and stellar engagement in Madden NFL 21,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “We truly appreciate the fans who have been playing Madden NFL 21 and we are excited to bring new improvements, content and experiences with our live service updates throughout the year.”



