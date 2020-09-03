éS Introduces New Midnight Tech Collection

The team at éS announced this week the release of three of their iconic styles in midnight hues, dubbed the “Midnight Tech Collection.”

The éS MIDNIGHT TECH collection by inspired by the nocturnal artists that rule the streets from dusk to dawn. The drop features three of the most iconic éS shoes ever — The SILO, SYMBOL and ACCEL PLUS — each done up in night time hues from the city streets, including black, charcoal, purple, orange and yellow echoing from the lights, asphalt and reflections.

The éS MIDNIGHT TECH collection is available now at your local skate shop and eSskateboarding.com.