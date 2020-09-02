Vault by Vans x Free & Easy Collaborate For Cali-Inspired Collection

Inspired by surfers of generations past, Los Angeles-based Free & Easy is the culmination of long beach days in Southern California and everything embodied therein. So, it makes a lot of sense to partner with Vans, who has their own storied in Cali.

Drawing from its own iconic SoCal roots since ‘66, Vault by Vans partners with Free & Easy on a collection that epitomizes mellow, retro vibes, with a ’70s-inspired palette featuring subdued sun-soaked gold and orange hues alongside a range of ocean-tinted jewel tones.

Leading the collection is the OG Sk8-Hi LX in mango mojito/marshmallow and dress blues/marshmallow colorways, complete with Free & Easy’s signature “Don’t Trip” branding across the quarter panel. A psychedelic OG Era LX follows in Yin Yang/marshmallow and Yin Yang/dress blues.

The drop also features matching apparel, with a Vans x Free & Easy PO hoodie in mango mojito, a 380-gram fleece with enzyme wash; a LS shirt in antique white and a SS T-shirt in dress blues, both crafted from soft, hand-washed jersey; and rounding out the collection are unstructured hats, offered in both mango mojito and dress blues colorways, and a Vans x Free & Easy sock.

The Vaults By Vans x Free & Easy Collection releases September 4th at select Vault retailers and freeandeasy.com. For more information, visit vans.com/vault.