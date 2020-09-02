Herschel Supply Celebrates Disney’s Mickey Mouse With New Collection

Herschel Supply Co. has released a collaborative collection with Disney, celebrating the artistry of Mickey Mouse.

To come together, both brands bring back a classic collaboration from the company’s archives, with two celebratory prints of Mickey Mouse throughout the years. The collection is comprised of a curated selection of signature Herschel silhouettes, including the Herschel Little America backpack, Classic X-Large backpack, Nova Mid-Volume backpack, Nova Mini backpack, Novel duffle, Lane Small messenger, and Nineteen hip pack.

Each features an oversized, abstract Past/Future Disney print of Mickey Mouse, splitting an archive image with a modern interpretation of the iconic character as well as a custom contrast interior liner depicting different illustrations of his face through the decades. Finally, each is finished with Herschel Supply’s classic white woven label, Disney woven tab, and exclusive co-branded Mickey: The True Original interior label.

The Disney for Herschel Supply Collection is available now at Herschel stores, select global stockists, and HerschelSupply.com.