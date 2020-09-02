Deckers X Lab K-ST 21: The Future of Sneakers?

Today, we introduce you to Deckers X Lab, the innovation department of Deckers, which is also the owner of HOKA ONE ONE, UGG, Teva and Sanuk. Deckers X Lab has launched the K-ST 21 “hypersneaker”, a new breed of sneaker designed to make motion more efficient and enjoyable.

The new K-ST 21 features a Carbon Bow Technology™ suspension system, which transforms vertical landing energy into forward motion. The system is uniquely shaped with the goal of capturing body load and providing extra arch support for a smooth suspension effect, while the front arms and curved surface assist with forward rolling motion.

The suspension system is complemented by the SwallowTail™ heel, a wide base designed to capture ground contact early and provide a super smooth, progressive, and stable platform for movement.

Lastly, the sneaker sports a lightweight, breathable yet extremely resistant upper that combines CORDURA Ballistic nylon and Matryx fabric. The stretch panel in the nose of the K-ST 21 provides both adaptability to foot sizes while enabling the shoe to flex smoothly. The combination of technology in both the upper and bottom areas make the K-ST 21 suited for an extremely wide range of motion, from casual walking to fitness and extreme freestyle moves.

“At Deckers X Lab, we’re taking the most advanced technology available and building it into sneakers – the shoes that people wear every day. We believe suspension systems are a natural and logical evolution in technologies, enabling the creation of sneakers that are at the same time incredibly comfortable and dynamic,” said Jean-Luc Diard, Vice President of Innovation, Deckers. “When you put on the K-ST 21, you’ll want to move, to do more than usual. It pushes you forward comfortably and in full confidence.”

The Deckers X Lab K-ST 21 are available now at the brand’s online store for $199 USD.