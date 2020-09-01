Reebok Debuts Premier Road Modern With “Rust” Pack

Following Reebok’s introductory launch last month for its new inline fashion model, Premier Road Modern, the brand follows with the latest iterations of the retro-future silhouette through the Premier Road Modern “Rust” pack.

Designed as a continuation of Reebok’s historic Premier Running collection — a high performance running line first released by the brand in 2005 — the new Premier Road Modern fuses different elements and gestures from over 15 archival Premier Running models into a contemporary lifestyle design.

For this “Rust” pack, the sneaker gets two unique colorways including a burgundy/dark yellow/bottle green and a dust/grey green/neon blue/black that each bring attention to the oxidation of metals and colors that are created from the chemical breakdown process. Each sneaker is constructed with a one-piece flow molded upper, a molded foam tongue, toe and heel, and transparent mono mesh inserts at the side walls.

The Reebok Premier Road Modern “Rust” pack drops in early September at Packer, Bodega and SNS, among other specialty retailers for $200 USD.