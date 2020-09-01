PUMA x RHUDE Unvils New Cell King

PUMA partners with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand RHUDE for a new shoe as a continuation of the recent co-branded collection – PUMA x RHUDE Cell King.

The collaborative shoe is inspired by the original 1968 PUMA KING, reinterpreted to be worn as a street statement. It sports a leather upper with football inspired stitching and a removable tongue piece that houses a debossed RHUDE logo. Finally, a silky suede form stripe and a vintage-looking midsole with Cell technology complete this unique silhouette.

The PUMA x RHUDE Cell King releases September 5th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers fr $150 USD.