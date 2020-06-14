YG Drops Video For “FTP”, Filmed During Protest

Compton rap star YG has released the official music video for his scathing anti-police song “FTP”, which he filmed during a massive protest of 50,000 people in Hollywood a week prior.

“You gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a n*gga,” the rapper said in a statement released on Instagram. “They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change….That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.”

Watch the video for “FTP” below.