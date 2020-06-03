YG Drops Protest Song Against Police: “FTP”

As protestors take to the streets across the world, supporting Black Lives Matter and demanding justice for George Floyd, YG has delivered a scathing new protest song called “FTP”, short for “F*ck the Police”.

Released on “#BlackOutTuesday”, the Compton rapper planned a demonstration on Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles to coincide with the release of the track, but ultimately called it off.

“I was told today that my protest is not safe, and people could get hurt or shot,” he explained. “I’m not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I’mma cancel the date.”

“It’s f*cked up but I’m gonna come back bigger and better,” YG continued. “I’m partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this sh*t the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate.”

On “FTP”, YG expresses anger over police brutality. “Fck pig, fck bacon / I don’t eat pork, I replaced it / Fck you and your slave sht / We’re supposed to be free like the masons,” he raps.

Stream “FTP” below.