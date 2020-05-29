Rising NC Rapper Jaah SLT Drops Video For “Dottin Up”

Rising North Carolina rapper Jaah SLT, who is just 19 years old and signed to Alamo Records, has released a video for his new single “Dottin’ Up”.

Premiered by Lyrical Lemonade, the visual fines SLT packing his pink Nike backpack for a neighborhood tour.

“Dottin’ Up” arrives as Jaah’s recent single “Tuff” continues to climb charts, crossing the 1 million view threshold on YouTube and currently sits on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart and Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart. Released in September 2019, “Tuff” experienced a slow-and-steady rise, eventually catching fire on TikTok (nearly 300k video creations) and making its way to urban radio in North Carolina. In February, Jaah shared his new EP 2-7-2020 via Alamo Records.

Check out the video for “Dottin’ Up” below.