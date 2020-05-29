Rising NC Rapper Jaah SLT Drops Video For “Dottin Up”

Jaah SLT

Rising North Carolina rapper Jaah SLT, who is just 19 years old and signed to Alamo Records, has released a video for his new single “Dottin’ Up”.

Premiered by Lyrical Lemonade, the visual fines SLT packing his pink Nike backpack for a neighborhood tour.

“Dottin’ Up” arrives as Jaah’s recent single “Tuff” continues to climb charts, crossing the 1 million view threshold on YouTube and currently sits on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart and Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart. Released in September 2019, “Tuff” experienced a slow-and-steady rise, eventually catching fire on TikTok (nearly 300k video creations) and making its way to urban radio in North Carolina. In February, Jaah shared his new EP 2-7-2020 via Alamo Records.

Check out the video for “Dottin’ Up” below.