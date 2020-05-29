Lil Yachty Drops “Lil Boat 3”

Lil Yachty returned with the third and final installment of his Lil Boat album series this week, Lil Boat 3.
As explained in a press release, gone are the days of the “king of the teens” title, as he aims to showcase his growth as both an artist and a man.
Lil Boat 3 features 19 new tracks, with guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, Drake, DaBaby, Tierra Whack and more.
In addition to the album release, Yachty shared a new music video for “Demon Time” feat. Draft Day.
Lil Boat 3 is available now at all streaming platforms here. Below is the final tracklist.
- Top Down
- Wock In Stock
- Split / Whole Time
- T.D. feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, & Tierra Whack
- Pardon Me feat. Future & Mike WiLL Made-It
- Demon Time feat. Draft Day
- Black Jesus
- From Down Bad
- Love Jones
- Can’t Go
- Oprah’s Bank Account feat. Drake & DaBaby
- Range Rover Sports Truck feat. Lil Keed
- Lemon Head
- Don’t Forget
- Up There Music
- Westside
- Till The Morning feat. Lil Durk & Young Thug
- Whew’ Chile
- Concrete Boys