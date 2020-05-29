Lil Yachty Drops “Lil Boat 3”

Lil Yachty returned with the third and final installment of his Lil Boat album series this week, Lil Boat 3.

As explained in a press release, gone are the days of the “king of the teens” title, as he aims to showcase his growth as both an artist and a man.

Lil Boat 3 features 19 new tracks, with guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, Drake, DaBaby, Tierra Whack and more.

In addition to the album release, Yachty shared a new music video for “Demon Time” feat. Draft Day.

Lil Boat 3 is available now at all streaming platforms here. Below is the final tracklist.