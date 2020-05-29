Lil Yachty Drops “Lil Boat 3”

Lil Yachty - Lil Boat 3

Lil Yachty returned with the third and final installment of his Lil Boat album series this week, Lil Boat 3.

As explained in a press release, gone are the days of the “king of the teens” title, as he aims to showcase his growth as both an artist and a man.

Lil Boat 3 features 19 new tracks, with guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, Drake, DaBaby, Tierra Whack and more.

In addition to the album release, Yachty shared a new music video for “Demon Time” feat. Draft Day.

Lil Boat 3 is available now at all streaming platforms here. Below is the final tracklist.

  1. Top Down
  2. Wock In Stock
  3. Split / Whole Time
  4. T.D. feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, & Tierra Whack
  5. Pardon Me feat. Future & Mike WiLL Made-It
  6. Demon Time feat. Draft Day
  7. Black Jesus
  8. From Down Bad
  9. Love Jones
  10. Can’t Go
  11. Oprah’s Bank Account feat. Drake & DaBaby
  12. Range Rover Sports Truck feat. Lil Keed
  13. Lemon Head
  14. Don’t Forget
  15. Up There Music
  16. Westside
  17. Till The Morning feat. Lil Durk & Young Thug
  18. Whew’ Chile
  19. Concrete Boys