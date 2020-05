Scandinavia singer/rapper Aston Fenly delivers his sophomore single this week, dubbed “Pop & Reload”, featuring Paris Shadows, which is accompanied by a striking music video that juxtaposes breathtaking vistas with jarring time lapses of decay.

Perched on a California mountain, LA-based Fenly connects with Redding, CA native Paris Shadows to deliver an alternative hip-hop heartbreak anthem.

Watchthe video for “Pop & Reload” below.