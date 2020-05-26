Will Mike Tyson Fight UFC Legend Tito Ortiz?

If you’re a boxing fan and follow social media, then you’ve probably seen clips of heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson training and back in tip-top shape.

While the clips amazed us, it’s come with speculation that Iron Mike may be staging a boxing comeback. Well, if that’s the case, he may already have a challenger in UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

The 45-year-old UFC Hall of Famer recently told TMZ Sports that he received — and accepted — an offer to fight Mike Tyson in a charity exhibition bout.

“This is the opportunity of my life,” Ortiz said. “I’m in!”

Ortiz says he unexpectedly received a phone call with the offer and he agreed without knowing what kind of rules the exhibition bout would be.

So far, Tyson has not yet confirmed or denied the fight.

Ortiz has also taken to social media to call out Tyson for the fight. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote “@MikeTyson — Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it?”