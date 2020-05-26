The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Goes Virtual

Live events don’t seem to be coming back anytime soon, so the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is going virtual.

Since 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has been one of the industry’s leaders in showcasing the artists amidst their breakthrough moment. Now, for the first time ever, they are set to launch a virtual series customized for fans during quarantine: Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: LIVE ON LOCATION.

Set to debut on Friday(May 29), LIVE ON LOCATION consists of nine episodes, each featuring top breakout hip-hop talent performing from various locations with enhanced production direct from the artist.

Taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm EST / 5pm PST over three consecutive weekends in May and June, LIVE ON LOCATION will elevate the at-home livestream experience from bedrooms and basements to garages and rooftops, as well as offering a behind-the-scenes look at what these artists are up to during quarantine. The series will be hosted by and include interviews from the likes of Power 106’s DJ Felli Fel and Hot 97’s DJ Saige.

Catch the action on Monster Energy’s YouTube channel, Youtube.com/MonsterEnergy.

Rising R&B/pop sensation DaniLeigh kicks things off on Friday from her garage in L.A., as she celebrates the release of her new single, “Dominican Mami”.

Saturday, Puerto Rico native singer/rapper Iann Dior will perform live from an L.A. rooftop, while and Curtis Roach takes over on Sunday, May 31st, live from the studio in Detroit.

Below is the full schedule:

Friday, 5/29 – DaniLeigh – Live From the Garage

Saturday, 5/30 – Iann Dior – Live From the Rooftop

Sunday, 5/31 – Curtis Roach – Live From the Studio

Friday, 6/5 – Lil Tjay – Live From the Front Yard

Saturday, 6/6 – Rico Nasty – Live From the Studio

Sunday, 6/7 -Tyla Yaweh – Live From the Warehouse

Friday, 6/12 – IDK – Live From the Home Studio

Saturday, 6/13 – Shoreline Mafia – Live From the Studio

Sunday, 6/14 – G Herbo – Live From Studio M