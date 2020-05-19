070 Shake Drops Live Performance of “Microdosing”

While we’re all unable to enjoy a live show while stuck in quarantine, artists have been digging into the archives and blessing fans with previously unreleased footage. This week, G.O.O.D. Music recording artist 070 Shake dropped live performance footage of “Microdosing” from NYC’ iconic Webster Hall.

“Microdosing” appears on Shake’s most recent album, Modus Vivendi, which dropped back in January.

Watch the performance below. For more live performances from 070 Shake, visit her Youtube channel here.