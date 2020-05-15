Red Bull Records signee Kofi returns with the visual to his new single “Nuff Talk”, off his upcoming EP, The Story of My Life.

Blending R&B, hip-hop and reggaeton, “Nuff Talk” showcases Kofi’s many talents as a songwriter, rapper and producer.

Praised by The New York Times and artists like Drake and Major Lazer, Kofi performed for Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka as part of his talent contest, “How Talented Are You?”… and was chosen among the top 30 by Serge.

The Story of My Life is due out this summer.