Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy return with a new visual off their 2020 project, I’m My Brother’s Keeper. In the clip for “Ride”, the two break out a full-sized tank and go to war.

In the clip, the two load up ammo in a bunker and jump into a tank, crushing their enemy’s car with ease.

The song is a highlight from I’m My Brother’s Keeper, a joint mixtape from the Oak Cliff, Dallas rappers, available now here. Watch the full video below.