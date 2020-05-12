Young Dolph Welcomes Fans To His Quarantined Home in “Sunshine” Video

Young Dolph returns with the official visual to his single “Sunshine”, where he offers a look into his time in quarantine.

The new clip offers a glimpse inside Dolph’s home life, as he takes advantage of the quarantine to spend quality time with his kids and reflect on why he started rapping in the first place.

To date, “Sunshine” has racked up more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify alone since its late-April release.

Additionally, Dolph has announced rescheduled dates for his “No Rules Tour” below.

August 20 – Kansas City, MO

August 21 – St. Louis, MO

August 22 – Chicago, IL

August 24 – Minneapolis, MN

August 25 – Milwaukee, WI