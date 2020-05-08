6ix9ine Returns, Drops New Song/Video “GOOBA”

A month after being released from prison, 6ix9ine makes his return to the scene with the release of a new song called “GOOBA” and its accompanying music video.

In the visual, the New York rapper, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, references the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his well-known cooperation with federal prosecutors.

“Basic, been hot, way before coronavirus,” 6ix9ine raps in one line. “Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag,” he later adds, bragging about still being successful despite being labeled a “rat”.

Back in December 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison with five years of supervised release for federal racketeering and firearms charges. He was slated for release August 2, 2020, but, due the rapid spread of COVID-19, he was granted an early release in April. He must, however, serve the remainder of his term from home confinement, under government surveillance.

6ix9ine was arrested on the federal charges in November 2018. He initially pled not guilty to the federal charges before changing his plea and agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors. In court, he testified for several days in September 2019, leading to the convictions of former affiliates Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and former manager/business partner Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

“GOOBA” is the first piece of new music from 6ix9ine since his incarceration. He previously released two projects: Day69 and DUMMY BOY, which was released shortly after the rapper’s arrest.