New Sub Noize Signee Obnoxious Drops “Killshot” Video

Fresh off a relaunch in 2019, indie rock/hip-hop label Suburban Noize has announced the signing of up-and-coming San Diego, California rapper Obnoxious, who delivers a visual for his first single on the label “Killshot”.



Released on Cinco De Mayo, to coincide with Obnoxious’ Mexican heritage, the video for “Killshot” offers a gritty look into the rapper’s life, which matches his raspy flow and street-laced bars.



Produced by Push Buttons Beats, “Killshot” is available now at all streaming platforms. Watch the video below.