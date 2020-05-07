Get R. Kelly Diabetic Socks For Jail, Tested High Risk For Coronavirus

Commonly known as R. Kelly, Robert Sylvester Kelly is a well-known American singer-songwriter, song producer, former semi-professional basketball player, and actor. In July of 2019, he was arrested on charges of alleged obstruction of justice and sexual abuse crimes. Some of which the talented songwriter even addressed in song. However, recent medical paperwork has been withheld from release by Bureau of Prisons — medical paperwork that more than likely shows a diabetes diagnosis.

For those with underlying health conditions, like diabetes, COVID-19 is a much greater threat.

A life-threatening diagnosis if R. Kelly has diabetes

If he receives a diabetes diagnosis, he is automatically at greater risk of experiencing complications related to the Coronavirus. Today, he is imprisoned at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois. There, he is awaiting a trial for multiple charges against him, but processes have slowed down due to the pandemic.

In the first week of May 2020, he made a third attempt in court to be released from prison, but the judges turned his requests down, claiming that he’s considered likely to make an attempt to leave the country if he is released. Though, with no real financial backing, his lawyers claim that he would not be capable of fleeing. Concern for the singer is valid, as proper medical treatment is not available in prisons across America during the shutdown.

His attorney, Steven Greenberg, claimed in court that Kelly is “likely” diabetic [read here]. If he can’t be released from the correctional center, he at least needs to be offered some support and relief for his potential diagnosis. Lawyers show no sign of backing down in defense of this case.

R. Kelly needs diabetic socks

