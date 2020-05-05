Reebok x Kohei Okita Drop Second 2020 “Reebok Eightyone” Collection

In collaboration with Japanese fashion designer and Vainyl Archive founder Kohei Okita, Reebok unveils the second installation of their 2020 “Reebok eightyone” collection.

Following the first drop in February, this next instalment for SS20 adds Okita’s down-to-earth color palette to two iterations of Reebok’s Instapump Fury and a full range of unisex apparel, including t-shirts, long sleeves, shorts and more.

“My goal with eightyone was to create a collection that feels different from all the products in Reebok’s large archive, both past and present,” says Okita. “The collection reflects the same sensibilities that make VAINL ARCHIVE truly unique, evoking the sense of differentness and disorientation with the combinations of various materials, tones and silhouettes. The items featured in the collection are simple yet highly unique; with the colorways mainly consisting of beige, gray, navy, brown and black, each item is tailored in a three-dimensional way by combining different materials and textures, giving it an unmistakably urban vibe.”

The second installation of the 2020 Reebok x Kohei Okita “Reebok eightyone” collection drops May 8 at Reebok.com and select retailers.