G-Eazy & Jack Harlow Deliver Quarantine-Inspired Video “Moana”

G-Eazy dropped off two new songs and videos this week, including the quarantine-inspired “Moana”. The clip begins with producer Zaytoven texting Jack Harlow, telling him he has a “crazy ass beat” for him and G-Eazy. From there, the two jump on a video call and get the ball rolling for what turns into “Moana”.

From there, the visual finds the trip collaborating and producing the song through various platforms, such as Triller, TikTok, YouTube, FaceTime, and iMessage. There’s even a number of cameos, which the pair includes via Facetime calls — including Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Blake Griffin, Marshawn Lynch, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Drama and Trippie Redd, along with radio legends Big Boy, Sway, Ebro in The Morning, The Breakfast Club, and many others.

Watch the video for “Moana” below.

G-Eazy also dropped an introspective track called “Angel Cry” with Devon Baldwin, which is accompanied by a B&W performance clip where Devon is seen crying naked on a foggy Northern California mountaintop. Watch the clip below.