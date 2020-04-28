Run The Jewels Drops Video For “Ooh La La”

Run the Jewels offers a look into a future filled with everyday people fighting against the “forces of greed and division” in the visual to their single “Ooh La La”.

Directed by Brian and Vanessa Beletic, the group says: “This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without, but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self-created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It’s a dream of humanity’s V-DAY… and the party we know would pop off.”

In the clip, fans see Run The Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike taking to city streets, alongside a slew of others, all of whom are emptying their wallets of cash and credit cards into a giant bonfire. It also features a guest appearance from Greg Nice, DJ Premier, and Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha.