South Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died on Thursday (April 23), after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month. He was 35 years old.

The rapper first revealed he was in the hospital and placed on a ventilator on April 6. While in the hospital, his condition worsened and he ultimately lost the battle to the virus. Further details were unknown at press time.

Fred The Godson was a member of XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class and went on to release a number of projects independently. #RIPFredTheGodson.