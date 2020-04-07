Dana White Says UFC Getting Private Island To UFC Fights

With Khabib Nurmagomedov pulling out of the UFC’s anticipated UFC 249 card later this month, while quarantining in Russia, Dana White is quickly attempting to salvage upcoming fights during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

His solution: the UFC purchase a private island.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC president said he was “a day or two away from securing” a deal to put on UFC fights on a private island. “We’re getting the infrastructure put in now so I’ma start doing the international fights too,” White said.

So far, details are unknown, but he did say that fighters would be flown there on private jets… and all people involved would be screened by a medical team to ensure everyone’s safety. Lastly, there would be no fans on the island for said fights.

Currently, Justin Gaethje has stepped in to replace Khabib and face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18th. A location is unknown, but White said it will not occur at the aforementioned island.