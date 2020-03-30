Stream DESTRUCTO’s NEW Banger “Bandz” w/ Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry

Bass-house producer DESTRUCTO returned recently with his latest hip-hop banger “Bandz”, featuring Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry.

Available now at all streaming platforms, “Bands” finds the worlds of electronic and hip-hop music colliding.

“Bandz” is the second collaboration between DESTRUCTO and Yo Gotti following “Loaded.” The track recently received two fresh takes via remixes from Walker & Royce and SQWAD. It also follows the release of DESTRUCTO’s remix of Idris Elba’s “Ballie” featuring KAH-LO.