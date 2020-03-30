Slayter ft. Yungeen Ace – Hood Famous (Video)

New York City’s Slayter has a project on the way via Cinematic Music Group called World Got Me F*cked Up Vol. 1. Here’s a little taste of what’s to come, his new single and music video for “Hood Famous” featuring labelmates Yungeen Ace.

The @iamfredfocus-directed visual brings us uptown to Slayter’s hometown neighborhood of Dyckman, hitting rooftops, shooting dice, and smoking gas. The video ends with some shots of Slayter in front of his very own mural – a real piece of pride for a New Yorker striving to be “Hood Famous.”

World Got Me F*cked Up Vol. 1 is slated to drop in April.