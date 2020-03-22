Childish Gambino Drops Surprise Album “Donald Glover Presents: 3.15.20”

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, returned this weekend, delivering a new project called “3.15.20”.

Available now on all streaming platforms, the album is comprised of 12 tracks, including the previously released single “Algorhythm” and “Time,” which features Ariana Grande. The rest of its new tracks aren’t named, but instead marked with a timestamp.

Stream Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 at all streaming platforms here, or below.

Tracklisting

01 0.00

02 Algorhythm

03 Time

04 12.38

05 19.10

06 24.19

07 32.22

08 35.31

09 39.28

10 42.26

11 47.48

12 53.49