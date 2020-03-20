Stream The Weeknd’s “After Hours”

The Weeknd delivered his highly anticipated new album on Thursday night (March 20), After Hours, which is available now everywhere via XO Records / Republic Records.

The release follows the popularity of the project’s first two songs, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”, both of which have already been certified platinum.

Upon release, “Heartless” became The Weeknd’s 4th No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, while “Blinding Lights” became his 7th No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, the most for any artist ever.

After Hours broke Apple Music’s all-time pre-add record on Wednesday (March 19), with nearly 1,000,000 album pre-adds before release, surpassing the previous record held by Billie Eilish in 2019.

Additionally, The Weeknd and Postmates have teamed up for Postmates’ blog series called “The Receipt” highlighting Abel’s order history from the studio to the set of his music video “Blinding Lights.” As part of this special edition of The Receipt, Postmates will be donating to the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support health workers on the frontlines, maintain intensive care units, and accelerate research and development of vaccines and therapeutics.

