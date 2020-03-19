Lil Uzi Vert Tops Billboard Charts With “Eternal Atake”

Fans who have been waiting since 2017 for a new project from Lil Uzi Vert finally got their wish this month, when the rapper delivered the long-overdue Eternal Atake.

The new album, which dropped March 6, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 288,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It also had the biggest streaming week for an album since 2018, reports Billboard.

Of Uzi’s 288,000 units, 278,000 were streams of the album. This equates to songs from the album being played 400 million times in its first week of release.

Uzi’s previous album, Luv Is Rage 2, also debuted at No. 1 in 2017, recording 135,000 units. The last album to achieve streaming figures to that of Uzi’s new album was Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, which debuted with 433 million in 2018.

In addition to Eternal Atake, Uzi Vert has released a deluxe edition of the record with 14 additional tracks and collaborations with Future, Young Thug, and Gunna among others.

Stream Eternal Atake below, or at Apple Music and Spotify.