Tom Brady Officially Leaving New England Patriots

The widely considered G.O.A.T. Tom Brady has officially bid farewell to the New England Patriots. On Tuesday (March 17), he took to Instagram to make the announcement, ending a 20-year run with the only team he’s played for in the NFL.

At press time, he had not indicated another team he may or may not sign with for the 2020 season, but did make it clear he was leaving. The 42-year-old Brady will officially hit the NFL free agency on Wednesday (March 18), but could reach agreement with another team Tuesday, when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

According to ESPN, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht acknowledged to Schefter that he has interest in Brady and said that the two sides spoke Monday. “We’re waiting to see what Tom decides just like everybody else,” Licht said.

Sascha Paruk from SportsBettingDime.com also mentions the Bucs became the betting favorite to land Brady even before the longtime Patriot announced he was leaving New England, sitting at -150 on Tuesday afternoon. Not only does Tampa have a ton of cap space, but Brady would be the complete antithesis of incumbent Jameis Winston: a savvy decision maker who’s safe with the football. The Bucs receiving corps also puts New England’s to shame; Mike Evans and Chris Godwin might be the best one-two WR duo in the NFL and Brady certainly knows it.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote on Instagram.

During his run with the Patriots, Brady brought the city six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.