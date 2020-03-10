Lakers’ Anthony Davis Becomes First Brand Ambassador For First Entertainment

From Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis recently kicked off their official partnership with First Entertainment, in which the NBA superstar becomes the first brand ambassador for the L.A.-based Credit Union.

Via a private launch event at the Ace Hotel, hundreds of guests were officially introduced to the partnership and enjoyed a Q&A with A.D. to discuss financially literacy, how First Entertainment will help him educate the community and more.

Also, during the event, First Entertainment and the Lakers debuted a content piece featuring Davis called “All Dreams Apply Here”, the campaign’s slogan.

Check out the ad spot up above and for more info on First Entertainment, visit the official website here.