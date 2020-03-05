Vans’ Everyday Staple: The Off the Wall Tee

We can always count on Vans for their range of classic footwear, but today they deliver the “everyday staple”… the Off The Wall Tee.

Here for Spring 2020, Vans introduces the Off the Wall Tee. It features a unique interior waffle print that pulls moisture away from the skin, keeping you comfortable and dry, while Sturdy Spun™ yarn provides remarkable durability and minimizes shrinking.

It also features a bound rib collar and reinforced shoulder seams, premium embroidered Vans chest patch and a custom checkerboard hanger loop… and is 100% cotton.

The Vans Off The Wall Tee is available in eight colorways, including white, black, and fuchsia now at Vans stores and online.