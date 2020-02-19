Pop Smoke Shot & Killed in Home Invasion

Rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning (Feb. 19) in what is being reported as a home invasion, reports TMZ.com.

At around 4:30 a.m., two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house in the Hollywood Hills. During the break-in, the men fired multiple shots, hitting Pop Smoke before fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. He was just 20 years old.

According to police, there was a party at the house prior to the shooting.

Pop Smoke was on the rise in music. His breakout single, “Welcome to the Party”, dropped in April 2019, appeared on his debut mixtape Meet the Woo. Nicki Minaj did remixed the song.