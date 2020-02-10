NBA’s Announces Hennessy As League’s Official Spirits Brand

The NBA and cognac brand Hennessy announced Monday (Feb. 10) that the entities have entered into a multiyear partnership that makes Hennessy the Official Spirit of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

With 250 years of history celebrating those who push the limits of potential through it’s “Never stop. Never settle.” ethos, that same message will continue through the spirit of the NBA.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra,” said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation.”

“Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball.”

The NBA and Hennessy partnership will tip off this month during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago, Ill., where Hennessy will serve as an associate partner of the NBA Celebrity Game.