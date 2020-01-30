Rolling Loud Miami Lineup Announced: Post Malone, Travis Scott & A$AP Rocky

The lineup for Rolling Loud Miami has been announced, and this year, Post Malone, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky will headline the three-day festival, set to taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This year’s lineup boasts a diverse roster of talent. In addition to the headliners, the star-studded lineup include Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and DaBaby, as well as Roddy Rich, Lil Tecca and many more.

GA and VIP tickets go on sale on Friday (January 31) at 10 am EST here.

See the full Rolling Loud Miami lineup below.