DaBaby has struggled to get out of the headlines for his violent behavior and drug offenses. However, this is nothing new to the North-Carolina rapper. At only 28 years old, he has already had a number of run-ins with the law. Both before and after his rise to fame.

Here is a closer look at Dababy’s arrest record over the years.

Dababy arrest record before his rise to fame

DaBaby’s legal name is “Jonathan Lyndale Kirk”. And when searching arrest records online under that name, 14 incidents appear on the North Carolina court records.

The earliest record is from October of 2013 when DaBaby would have only been 21 or 22. This was for an arrest for the possession of marijuana. In this same instance, he was also found with possession of drug paraphernalia.

In February 2014, he has a window tinting violation – a minor offense but still a stain on his record. Later in April, DaBaby was also caught driving without a license and registration. He was also caught yet again with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

In October of 2014, DaBaby was again arrested for possession of marijuana. The team at the ‘Before Famous’ blog is researching more of the NC rapper’s history.

Arrests early on in music career

DaBaby’s first mixtape was released in 2015 and despite finally making it in the music scene, his criminal record kept growing.

One notable incident was in November of 2018 when he was involved in a shooting at a Wal-Mart in Huntersville, North Carolina. This altercation ultimately ended in the death of Jalyn Domonique Craig.

However, in 2019 DaBaby was eventually found guilty of “carrying a concealed gun”. The judge determined that DaBaby acted out of self-defense and only sentenced him to a year of probation.

DaBaby’s most recent incidents

Dababy’s arrest record continues to grow; even after the success of his acclaimed studio album, ‘Baby on Baby’, which he released in March of 2019.

Just before Christmas on December 24, he was again arrested in North Carolina for possession of marijuana. According to reports, he resisted arrest when confronted by law enforcement.

Many people thought the rapper would soon change his ways in the new year. He was even found on Instagram replying to a fan, “I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped.”

However, on January 3 of the new year, he was again arrested in Miami, Florida. This was in connection to a robbery that took place after a concert at Cafe Iguana Pines. DaBaby and his crew allegedly punched one of the promoters for the event.

The charges in this case ended up being dropped. However, while in police custody in Miami, he was still held due to an outstanding warrant from Texas.

Incidents often in self-defense

Yes, the DaBaby arrest records are extensive. However, most of the incidents have been for minor offenses such as the possession of under a half-ounce of marijuana.

Considering marijuana is beginning to become more socially accepted, these offenses are not really that big of a deal.

DaBaby’s violence can also often be justified. Especially after becoming famous, many fans get too close to DaBaby or his family to take pictures. He has been known to lash out at fans when he feels threatened. One case happened outside of a concert in Massachusetts and another outside of a Louis Vuitton store. At another incident in Los Angeles, he pushed a hotel employee who wouldn’t leave his family alone.

Violence is never the answer, however, fans should still respect his personal space and also the personal space of his children.