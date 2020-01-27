Boxing Champ Alexander Besputin Tests Positive for Ligandrol

According to a recent drug test report, boxer Alexander Besputin has tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Besputin defeated Radzhab Butae last November for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title in Monte Carlo.

Ligandrol is one of several ‘Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators’ (SARMs) that can enhance an athlete’s lean muscle mass. Like other SARMS, LGD-4033 is a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Another fighter, Nate Diaz, has also tested positive for Ligandrol in recent months. However, due to recent UFC policy updates, Diaz was cleared of any wrongdoing.

On November 30, Alexander Besputin successfully beat Radzhab Butaev for the WBA welterweight title. Now, two months later, the Monaco Boxing Federation released reports that traces of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) were found in Besputin’s system.

The substance is not FDA-approved and can only be purchased as a “research chemical”. The WBA has a clear anti-doping policy with a list of prohibited substances, of which LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is on that list.

Besputin’s opponent, Butaev, expressed outrage over the ordeal.

Released in a statement, Butaev said, “I am not surprised at all at hearing this news, and that’s why I was never respectful of him as an athlete or as a person,”

He went on to say, “This is a disgrace and is disrespectful to the sport of boxing. All I have been wanting is a rematch since the final bell of the first fight. Now with a level playing field, I’m even more confident in a victory!”

Fighter Nate Diaz also recently tested positive for Ligandrol

Back in October of 2019, the USADA found Nate Diaz to test positive for ‘elevated levels’ of Ligandrol as well.

The revelation shocked both Diaz and his fans, as it was only days before his BMF title fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz took to Twitter to express his outrage. In a tweet he said, “@danawhite @ufc @UFCONFOX @espnmma Clear my name or I ain’t doin shit..”

Shortly after Diaz spoke out, his name was cleared by the UFC after an investigation into his case. The investigation found Diaz actually ingested a “tainted vegan multivitamin”, which “exonerated him of intentionally taking the banned agent”.

Although illegal, it is common for dietary supplement products to be “spiked” with Ligandrol.

Additionally, the USADA confirmed that there was not enough of the substance in his system to positively affect his performance.

Diaz went on to lose the fight against Masvidal after the third round.

Recent UFC Anti-Doping Policy Updates

The UFC has recently made some major changes to its official anti-doping policy which affects the tolerance levels for Ligandrol.

According to a statement, the organization said one change is “the adoption of scientifically-based decision concentration levels, also known as minimum thresholds, for certain prohibited substances where evidence has shown that positive tests of these substances below the threshold are consistent with innocent contamination.”

That means certain “applicable” substances, if below the decision concentration level, will be treated as a “atypical” and will “result in no violation” of the policy.

Ligandrol is one of the applicable substances.